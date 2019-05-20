20 May 2019

Egypt: At Least 17 Hurt as Tourist Bus Hit By Explosion

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near Egypt's world-famous Giza Pyramids.

Cape Town — At least 17 people were wounded in an explosion that targeted a tourist bus on its way to visit Egypt's Giza pyramids, CNN reports.

The television news network is quoting Egypt's state-run Ahram Daily as saying that the bus was carrying 25 South African citizens.

A device exploded near the bus, while the windshield of another vehicle was damaged, the CNN report says.

Ten tourists and seven Egyptians were brought to Al-Haram Hospital with minor injuries, Ahmed Bassiouny, a medical doctor, told CNN.

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued a statement saying that Minister Lindiwe Sisulu had been informed by the South African ambassador in Egypt of the bus explosion.

"Initial media reports from Egypt are that South Africans might be involved," the statement said.

