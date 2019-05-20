Kenya: Casa Mbungo Snubs Singida United, Extends Leopards Contract

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo turned down advances from Tanzanian club Singida United and committed himself at the Kenyan Premier League side for another two years.

The Kenyan Premier league side on Saturday announced on Saturday that Mbungo had penned a year-long extension of his contract and will remain in charge of the first team until 2021.

WIN TROPHIES

"The management has confidence in his ability to deliver better results with the team," the club said in a statement.

Separately, the 50-year old former Police and Kiyovu coach told Nairobi News he has not considered leaving the club despite approaches from clubs in Kenya and Tanzania.

"I stay because it is possible to achieve so much here. We can win trophies and move to the next level but it is also important to thank those clubs who have been impressed with my work," he said.

GOOD RESULTS

Mbungo has won in nine of his 16 league matches since taking charge of Leopards in February 2019.

These results led to him lifting the team from the bottom place on the 18-team standings to the 10th spot that the team presently occupies.