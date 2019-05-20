Kenya: Chiko Lawi Primed to Replace Marawa At Supersport

Kenyan sports journalist Chiko Lawi could be about to make a comeback at SuperSport, as a replacement for the departed Robert Marawa.

This after Marawa announced his unceremonious exit from the South African Pay-TV channel on Thursday.

In a tweet, Marawa explained that he was informed of his sacking via text message just hours before going on air for his weekly Thursday Night Live show.

I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV... I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport! ✌🏼✌🏼

-- robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

The reasons for the sacking have not yet been made public although Marawa has promised to let the world know what really happened.

His departure has however led to speculation about the return of Chiko Lawi who enjoyed a successful career at SuperSport before quitting to join Kwese Free Sport as the main presenter based in South Africa.

Nairobi News has lerant that there has been informal contact between Lawi and SuperSport and there could be a deal in place before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation set for Egypt.