19 May 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Update on the Bus Explosion in Egypt involving South Africans

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near Egypt's world-famous Giza Pyramids.
press release

Pretoria — This evening the South African Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Vusi Mavimbela has informed the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu that twenty eight (28) South Africans were part of the tourist group. Ambassador Mavimbela confirmed that three (3) South Africans were injured and will remain in hospital, the balance of twenty five (25) will return to South Africa tomorrow morning.

The DIRCO consular service is in touch with all stakeholders and families. The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu wishes those admitted in hospital a speedy recovery and has also directed South Africa’s Ambassador to Egypt to give them all the necessary support.

South Africa

