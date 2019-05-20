Kenya: Bodies of Twins Found Floating on Nairobi River By Cleanup Team

Bodies of twin babies in a polythene bag were retrieved from Nairobi River on Saturday, bringing the number of dead foetuses retrieved in the last one week to eight .

Six other foetuses have been retrieved from the river near Korogocho area.

Youths hired in the 'Ng'arisha Jiji Initiative' by Nairobi County have been harvesting bodies in while clearing mounds of garbage dumped in the river.

"Today morning, as my team was preparing to start cleaning part of the Nairobi River in Korogocho, we found two bodies of kids wrapped in a polythene bag. We believe the two children must be twins," said to Fredrick Okinda, the chairperson of the Komb-Green Solutions in Korogocho.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said he suspects the bodies of the twins are the result of an abortion.

"My government will continue closing down all hospitals doing abortion and throwing innocent babies to Nairobi River like my team is witnessing. We are also shutting down factories, apartments, institutions, which discharge effluent into Nairobi river," said Mr Sonko.

The 'Ngarisha Jiji Initiative' entails unblocking sewer lines, clearing garbage and landscaping.