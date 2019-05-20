South Africa: Denise Zimba Announces Pregnancy With Stunning Nude Photo Shoot

Cape Town — Denise Zimba is pregnant!

The TV personality shared her happy news in a lengthy post on Instagram, alongside three stunning snaps - taken by Micky Wiswedel - in which she cradles her bare pregnant belly.

Denise first gave fans hints of her pregnancy with two posts - the first a photo of herself and her partner with the caption, "We did it," and the second in which she asks her 39 000 followers if "pregnancy has become a trend" .

A third post confirmed the pregnancy with the 30-year-old sharing her difficult journey to falling pregnant.

"My doctor said I had endometriosis, and an urgent treatment was needed, which meant falling pregnant was indefinitely placed on the back burner.

"Only 1% possibility to conceive, even after treatment for some time. I was shocked, and felt less of a woman."

Denise - who found out she was pregnant on her 30th birthday (10 November) - adds that while she was "not eager to fall pregnant," having a family has always been important to her.

"I didn't realise that falling pregnant can be quite a difficult and physically painful experience. It became clear that breaking away from work, and focusing on my family, the here and now that was incredibly fruitful and exciting, needed my entire focus."

Denise further commented on the father of her child, writing: "I have a beautiful relationship with an exceptional man, who I had to give up a few things - for the meantime - to nourish the partnership, and protect the process. For once I was truly happy just being, no set life, no hustle, no need to be relevant, and knowing that I am truly blessed to have a partner who could support that."

The Wedding Bashers judge concluded the post with details surrounding the baby's gender, name and whether or not the baby with have their own social media accounts.

