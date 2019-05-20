Rwanda: Mwanaheli, Mutimucyeye Dominate Arboretum Duathlon

Samuel Mwanaheli and Saidati Mutimucyeye put up strong performances to at the inaugural Arboretum Cross Duathlon, in Huye District, over the weekend.

Mwanaheli, who used one hour, twenty minutes and forty two seconds, blew away his competitors to clinch the top prize in men's category, while youngster Mutimucyeye braved the odds to claim the gold medal in women's section.

Fazil Rukara crossed the finish-line a minute and twenty seconds after Mwanaheli to finish second with Joel Kyoviro, of Burundi, completing top three.

Jeannette Uwimana and Savalle Gabriell completed the podium in women's category.

The one-day event comprised 7.5km of running and a 20km distance of cycling.