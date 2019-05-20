20 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Village Maps Out Farmland for Production of Food, Cash Crops

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gordi Udeajah

Umuahia — The agrarian community of Oloko, in Ikwuano local government area of Abia State has mapped out a parcel of land for food cultivation to address escalating rate of unemployment among its people, propel development and prevent criminalities.

In this regard, the community has mapped out expanse of land for allotment to those willing to farm but do not have enough land, approached relevant government agencies to extend Skill Acquisition opportunities to the community, equipped the Divisional Police with Computer and effected streets lighting projects.

The President General of Oloko Town Development Union Sir Sunday Nwosu made these known at the weekend during the commissioning of Electric Generator to power the town's streets lights, a ceremony that Ikwuano LGA Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Mr Ewoh Nicholas was represented by Mr Ede John.

The Community therefore enjoined it's jobless youths especially the graduates, to learn skills that would help them (after acquiring the skills), to not only become self-employed but even employers, instead of keep searching for employments that have now become hardly available.

The DPO commended the collaboration of the community with the Police saying that the Computer would assist the Divisional Police discharge its duties in the LGA more effectively.

Traditional ruler of the community Eze Torty Igbokwe who lauded his community's citizenry for their sustained disposition and strives to develop Oloko and the Police for sustaining efforts to reduce criminalities, congratulated the newly elected and inaugurated members of both the Oloko Town Development Union and Oloko Community Development Union Federated who are both led by Sir Sunday Nwosu.

Nigeria

Ebola in Congo Questions Country's Readiness On Outbreaks

Besides the loss of many lives, outbreaks of pandemics or epidemics could cost Nigeria trillions of naira if adequate… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.