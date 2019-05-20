Nigeria: Village Maps Out Farmland for Production of Food, Cash Crops

Umuahia — The agrarian community of Oloko, in Ikwuano local government area of Abia State has mapped out a parcel of land for food cultivation to address escalating rate of unemployment among its people, propel development and prevent criminalities.

In this regard, the community has mapped out expanse of land for allotment to those willing to farm but do not have enough land, approached relevant government agencies to extend Skill Acquisition opportunities to the community, equipped the Divisional Police with Computer and effected streets lighting projects.

The President General of Oloko Town Development Union Sir Sunday Nwosu made these known at the weekend during the commissioning of Electric Generator to power the town's streets lights, a ceremony that Ikwuano LGA Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Mr Ewoh Nicholas was represented by Mr Ede John.

The Community therefore enjoined it's jobless youths especially the graduates, to learn skills that would help them (after acquiring the skills), to not only become self-employed but even employers, instead of keep searching for employments that have now become hardly available.

The DPO commended the collaboration of the community with the Police saying that the Computer would assist the Divisional Police discharge its duties in the LGA more effectively.

Traditional ruler of the community Eze Torty Igbokwe who lauded his community's citizenry for their sustained disposition and strives to develop Oloko and the Police for sustaining efforts to reduce criminalities, congratulated the newly elected and inaugurated members of both the Oloko Town Development Union and Oloko Community Development Union Federated who are both led by Sir Sunday Nwosu.