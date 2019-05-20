Nigeria: Dangote Rated 11th of 50 World Greatest Leaders

Foremost philanthropist and richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has been rated 11th of the 50 World Greatest Leaders for 2019.

How Akure, Ondo were included in railway project -- Alasoadura(Opens in a new browser tab)

The rating carried out by Fortune Magazine, an American multinational business magazine headquartered in New York City, United States was released recently and focused mainly on the businesses run by the men and how they have used them to impact their society positively.

The time-tested magazine, which first edition was published in February 1930, said the world's greatest leaders both men and women are transforming the world and inspiring others to do so in business, government, philanthropy and the arts.

"These thinkers, speakers, and doers make bold choices and take big risks- and move others to do the same", the magazine declared.

This is the first time Fortune magazine is recognizing and including Aliko Dangote in the annual ranking.

Specifically, Dangote having popped up in the magazine's radar earned nomination after being adjudged as having used business to acquire wealth and who is now converting his wealth into impactful philanthropy through his Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The top 10 greatest men and women, according to Fortune are: Bill and Melinda Gates, Jacinda Ardem (Prime Minister, New Zealand), Robert Mueller (Special Counsel, Department of Justice), Pony Ma (Founder and CEO, Tencent), Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Greta Thunberg (Student and climate activist, Sweden), Margrethe Vestager (Commissioner for Competition, European Union), Anna Nimiriano (Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor), Jose Andres (Chef/Founder, World Central Kitchen), and Dough Mcmillon and Lisa Woods (CEO; Senior Director, Strategy & Design for U.S. Benefits, Walmart).

The ranking of Dangote as one of the greatest business leaders has attracted comments by eminent persons around the world who described him as worthy of the nomination going by his business acumen and philanthropic gestures.