20 May 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Falcons On Victory At Wafu Women's Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari last night in Saudi Arabia congratulated the Super Falcons on their final victory at 2019 WAFU Women's Cup, with an unbeaten record throughout the tournament.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari congratulated the players on their superlative performance which enabled them to win the cup.

According to the statement, Buhari commended the Falcons for their fighting spirit and resplendent skills evidenced in team work, discipline and focus, which he said enabled them to defeat the Ivorian Dame Elephantes at the finals of the championship.

Shehu also said the president praised the officials and management of the team, led by Thomas Dennerby, for what he described as their sacrifice, commitment and diligence in winning the championship.

The statement added that as the team prepares for the forthcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in France, Buhari urged officials and players to stay focused and unleash the same zeal that won the WAFU Women's Cup Champions.

Nigeria

Ebola in Congo Questions Country's Readiness On Outbreaks

Besides the loss of many lives, outbreaks of pandemics or epidemics could cost Nigeria trillions of naira if adequate… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.