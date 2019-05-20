Ghana: Extra Stout Armwrestling Begins in K'dua May 25

The Jackson Park in Koforidua will be the venue of attraction for the next edition of the Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling event on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Dubbed 'The Eastern Challenge', this event will be opened to the general public (men and women 18 years and above) and will serve as a platform for crowning the best armwrestler in the region.

Ahead of the challenge, there will be in-bar activations within selected bars around Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Suhum, Tafo, Somanya and Odumase - all directed at sensitising the communities and would-be players for the Eastern Challenge.

The Eastern Challenge is a collaboration between the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and Eagle Extra Stout.

According to the technical team of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, competitors shall battle in three weight categories for both men and women.

Already, anxiety has set in as players from the gyms, security services, campuses and the general public are so eager to participate in the biggest sporting event to hit the Eastern Region.

Organisers of the event have made their intentions clear to bring the capital to a standstill as was done in Tarkwa some weeks ago for the Western Regional Challenge.

According to them, registering to participate in the event is free for all interested members.

Meanwhile, officials of Eagle Extra Stout from Accra Brewery Limited have confirmed that the company will continue to engage in the development and promotion of armwrestling, thus will replicate the Eastern Challenge in other regions.

Awesome prizes, ranging from trophy, cash, and products from sponsors are available for grabs by winners.

The Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling Challenge has already been to the Brong Ahafo and Western regions.C