Ghana: Yacouba Makes Day for Kotoko

KUMASI Asante Kotoko yesterday beat visiting Medeama 2-0 in week 13 of the ongoing Normalization Committe Special Cup competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

First round of the competition saw Medeama pipping Kotoko 1-0 and the Reds entered the game to redeem their image - but their performance, especially in the first half, was white-bread.

The tempo of the game increased in the second half when both teams upped their play but it was the hosts who got the better part with substitute Songne Yacouba finding the back of the net with a carpet shot four minutes into the half.

Medeama accepted the challenge as they became more aggressive, pushing men forward and nearly cancelled the lead but Tahiru Awudu saw his drive missing the post by an inch in the 69th minute.

The visitors lost their rhythm and Kotoko punished them when Songne Yacouba set up Fatau Abdul Safui to fetch the second goal in the 90th minute.