Ghana/Nigeria: Queens Settle for Bronze

The national senior female team, Black Queens, on Saturday atoned for their penalty loss to Nigeria when they upstaged their Malian counterparts to win bronze at the 2019 WAFU Zone B Women's Nations Cup.

Ghana's third place award came the hard way after being held to a pulsating goalless game by an equally tough Mali team who bowed 7-8 to the Queens.

Indeed, Coach Mercy Tagoe's Queens would have had themselves to blame if they had missed out on the bronze as they allowed lots of opportunities to go waste - although Mali's goalkeeper Aboudou Konate, also pulled up some plucky saves to prevent the likes of Mukarama Abdulai and Alice Kusi from scoring.

In the final game, Nigeria's Super Falcons also outmuscled hosts Cote d'Ivoire 8-7 on penalties to win the trophy. Nigeria had days earlier beaten the Queens 4-2 in the shoot-out of their tight semi-final tie.