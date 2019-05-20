Ghana: Emmanuel FC Clinch Anagblah Memorial Cup

AN 82nd-minute strike from Christian Bortier was all Emmanuel FC needed to beat Police Nationals 1-0 to win the first edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup tournament played at the El-Wak Stadium on Saturday.

Police could not live up to their pre-match prediction of a 3-0 win by trainer of the side Sannie Mohammed as they failed to make the most of the numerous opportunities that came their way.

In a game that had every element of a befitting final to celebrate the memory of one of Ghana's illustrious sports administrators, Jordan Anagblah, who died in 2012 at the age of 55 years, it was the uniformed men who came out all guns blazing in search of the opener.

However, Ebenezer Amoh and Gerald Lumorvi failed to find the back of the net in the opening exchanges.

Led in midfield by former Accra Great Olympics kingpin Isaac Nyarko, Emmanuel FC warmed themselves into the game thwarting the efforts of the opposition as they clipped the midfield making it difficult for Police to go beyond.

Tournament goal-king Ernest Adiwoh, who was chasing goal number 10 of the tournament, rattled the bar with a long drive in the 66th minute before Cleland Adjetey brought the best out of Police goalkeeper Richard Acquah in the 80th minute with a double save from a clever header.

However, two minutes later, Acquah could not react quickly as Bortier popped up in the box and after a goal-mouth melee to poke home the only goal of the game.

The goal brought an extra energy out of the police side who threw everything into the game to at least push the game to penalties but the resolute side led by former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson held their own to win their second trophy in a month, following their Easter Gala Cup success.

For their reward, Emmanuel FC walked away with a trophy, set of jerseys, 10 balls plus cash prize. Police Nationals received a set of jerseys, five balls plus cash prize while Patron SC and Hope for Future FC took home a set of jerseys each, three balls plus cash prize.

An elated head coach of Emmanuel FC, Richard Kingson dedicated the victory to Pastor T. B Joshua, the leader and founder of the The Synagogue Church of All Nations, who is also the owner of the club.

Brother of the late Jordan Anagblah, Mr Festus Anagblah, thanked all for putting together a wonderful tournament to celebrate the memory of the late Jordan Anagblah, adding that his late brother would be happy and smiling wherever he is now for the honour done him.