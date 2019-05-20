20 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 3 Refs Handed Temporary Banover Bribery Allegations

THE Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has ordered a temporary suspension on Referees Ali Alhassan, Mustapha Abdulai and Mohammed Issahaku from officiating any GFA-sanctioned match with immediate effect.

This decision has become necessary due to the bribery allegation leveled against the referees after officiating the NC Special Competition Match day 11 game between Ashantigold SC and Asante Kotoko SC at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, May 12.

The Referees Committee of the GFA has been asked not to assign the referees involved to any matches until further notice.

The suspension is without prejudice to any decision to be taken by the judicial bodies of the GFA.

Meanwhile, the matter would be referred to the appropriate Judicial Body for further investigations in accordance with the GFA Regulations.

