Ghana: Hearts Feast On Sharks

GLORIOUS Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday added Elmina Sharks to their list of casualties at home when they thrashed them 3-1 in the Normalisation Committee Special Cup match-day 13 game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Defender Christoper Bonney opened the scoring for the Phobians on the 45th minute mark before Abdul Manaf Umar and skipper Fatawu Mohammed scored on 50th and 63rd minutes respectively with George Amonoo pulling one back for Sharks in the 53rd minute.

Playing their final game in front of their home crowd, the Phobians were eager to avenge the 1-0 loss suffered at the hands of the visitors in the first round in Elmina.

Hoping to reward the supporters, who had filled the stands and cheering wildly, Hearts zoomed straight into attacking the goal area of the opposition right from the first minute.

The trio of Abdul Manaf Umar, Michelle Sarpong and Joseph Esso proved a handful for the backline of the visitors as they hacked them down at the least opportunity.

It came as little surprise when goalkeeper Joseph Essam brought down Esso in the box for a penalty in the 45th minute which was scored by Bonney.

Five minutes after the break Manaf Umar rose to head home a well-taken cross from Bonnet to stretch the lead for the Phobians. Sharks reduced the deficit through George Amonoo on the 53rd minute mark when he pounced on a loose ball in the box and shot past Richmond Ayi.

However, 10 minutes after that goal, skipper Mohammed restored the two-goal lead for his side when he headed home a rebound from a goalkeeper Essam.

The victory extends the Phobians lead on the premier B log to 28 points, four clear points off second-placed Karela United going into the final round of matches on Saturday.