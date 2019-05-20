Uganda: Man U Legend Visits Uganda, Encourages Sponsorships

Kampala — South-Africa-born, former Manchester United legend, Quinton Fortune has called on corporate companied to embrace the culture of sponsoring sports in order to inspire the men and women who take part.

Speaking at a luncheon with the Plascon fans and staff members during his visit in Kampala last week, Fortune said the spirit of corporate companies giving support to sports is just picking up and more ought to join if sports in the country will grow.

"There is an increase in the diversity of these brands. A while back it was only beverages, banks and sports brands that made investments in sports, but today Kansai Plascon a globally renowned paint company is investing in sports. Everyone is appreciating the benefits of sports investment, and that's great for aspiring sports men," Fortune said.

The former defensive midfielder took part in the 1998 which was in France and 2002 co-organised by South Korea and Japan World Cups for his country, playing 46 times.

In 1999 Fortune joined Manchester United from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid. He played 126 games in a successful-seven-years career at Man U.

As part of a Kansai Plascon and Manchester United partnership, the deal will also include a visit by former Man U coaches later in this month for a two-day tutorship program with Excel Soccer Academy.

Kansai Plascon Brand Manager Lungi Koni re-echoed the brands commitment to sports development in the country citing examples of Plascon FC playing in the Fufa big league and Plascon Mongers in the rugby premier league.

"Our partnership with Manchester United and the corresponding activities are a part of our business strategic focus on sports development. It is part of our larger corporate social investment in the future generation of Uganda. Our aim is to ensure that young Ugandan soccer enthusiasts are taught the basic concepts of football and what better way to do so than with the coaches of Manchester United itself," added Lungi.

"No investor would ever inject their funds in a team without a fan-base. That's why your role in the attraction of sponsorship is very crucial during both the good and trying times. Above all your discipline is key. Hooliganism scares away sponsors," Fortune urged the fans with whom he shared lunch

As part of his retirement engagements in sports, Fortune, who won three premier league titles, FA Cup, Intercontinental Cup and Charity Shield with United, is currently a Manchester United ambassador, a role that requires him to inspire youngsters that seek to tread the path he once walked.