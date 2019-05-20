Kenya: Security Tightened as Muslims Observe Holy Month of Ramadhan

The National Police Service has beefed security in the country during this holy month of Ramadhan. This is according to a statement released by the National Police Service (NPS) on Wednesday.

In the statement, the police service also said that for a peaceful Ramadhan and the subsequent Eid festivities, security agencies have deployed officers around areas of interest within the country and in areas near the Kenya-Somali boarder.

"Following police initiative and requests from political and religious leaders, security has been intensified in order for mosques to be secure for Muslims to conduct their prayers peacefully, and to avert possible Al-Shabaab attacks on churches," read part of the statement.

- National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) May 15, 2019

The police further pointed out that the Al-Shabaab terror group has a history of striking during the month of Ramadhan, hence the need to heighten security in the country.

"Al-Shabaab has a history of striking during Ramadhan and emulating global jihadist groups' modes of attack. In the Ramadhan of June 2014 alone, 150 innocent lives were lost when Al-Shabaab fighters infiltrated the country and conducted heinous attacks in villages within Lamu and Tana River counties," the police statement further read.