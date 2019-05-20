Tanzania: Simba Out to Keep Race in Control

SIMBA will look to strengthen their grip in the Mainland Premier League title race as they face Ndanda FC at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The Msimbazi Street lads registered an emphatic 3-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar at the same venue on Thursday, closing on their target to defend the league title.

Simba reacted positively to hammer the visiting team from Morogoro after failing to bag maximum points in their two past league matches at the same venue.

Had they won the previous two clashes against Kagera Sugar (1-0) and Azam FC (0-0) respectively, then Simba could have officially been declared champions but now, at 85 points, they just need to reach 90 points to retain the silverware since no other team can manage to attain 90 points.

Second placed Young Africans on 83 points from 36 matches can only reach 89 points if they win their remaining two league matches.

Simba on the other hand, can post 97 points if they win their remaining four league matches.

Against Mtibwa Sugar, Simba were unstoppable and skipper John Bocco opened the goal account for the Reds in the first half after connecting a cross inserted into the box by the current top goal scorer Meddie Kagere, who has 20 goals to his name.

It was Bocco's 15th goal of the campaign similar to his compatriot Emmanuel Okwi, who contributed one goal on the day so as Zambian import playmaker Clatous Chama.

As it stand, Simba's firing line made up of Kagere, Okwi and Bocco has so far scored 50 goals for the club collectively and the tally could increase if they will continue to score in their four remaining ties.

From 34 matches played, the Msimbazi Street giants have netted 72 goals more than any other team and conceded 14 goals less than any other side in the competition.

The Reds have won 27 games, recorded four draws and lost three clashes altogether to be the only team at this point which has lost few matches.

Simba Head Coach Patrick Aussems said their victory over Mtibwa Sugar on Thursday has driven them closer to reach the team's target of defending the league title.

The Belgian trainer called on Simba fans to flock at Uhuru Stadium today as they entertain relegation safe Ndanda FC from Mtwara, knowing that a win will put them just two points clear from winning back to back league titles.

Again like it was against Mtibwa Sugar, Aussems is likely going to unleash his heavy artilleries, so as to ensure the vital points are grabbed.

It means, deadly striking trio of Okwi, Kagere and Bocco, who also are in hunt for the 'Golden Boot' award will be deployed to terrorise Ndanda. However, it will be a tricky assignment against Ndanda, who sit seventh of the log with 47 points from 35 games.

The Mtwara lads have already claimed that their objective is to grab maximum points against Simba and get closer to the top five sides, which will put them in a safer place from the relegation zone.

After Ndanda match, Simba will travel to Singida Region to face hosts Singida United at the Namfua Stadium on Tuesday.