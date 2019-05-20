Tanzania: Ministry Beefs Up Security to Curb Livestock Smuggling

The Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development is rehabilitating five livestock auction markets at a cost of This is in efforts to control smuggling of domestic animals and its products to neighbouring countries as well as enhancing revenue collections.

The revelation was made by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel during a one day working tour of Rukwa region, where he visited and inspected the construction of a wall around the Kasesya auction bordering neighbouring Zambia in Kalambo district.

Prof Ole Gabriel named the five livestock auction markets whose infrastructures were under construction with their regions in brackets as Kasesya (Rukwa), Buhigwe (Kigoma), Longido (Arusha), Murusagamba (Kagera) and Nyamatara in Misungwi district, Mwanza region.

While at Kasesya auction market bordering neighbouring Zambia, Prof Ole Gabriel said the construction of the requisite infrastructure at Kasesya livestock public sale started in 2007 at a cost of over 345m/= "Accomplishment of this project will definitely control smuggling of livestock, mostly herds of cattle to neighbouring Zambia as well as improving revenue collections," insisted Prof Ole Gabriel.

On his part, Principal Veterinary Officer of the Veterinary Clinic Centre, South West Zone, Dr Kaini Kamwela said since the Kasesya auction does not have a wall built around it, there are myriads of incidences involving livestock smuggling to the neighbouring country, hence denying the country its revenues.

The Head of Economy and Production at the Secretariat of Rukwa region, Mr Ocran Chengula, told the 'Sunday News' on the sideline of the PS's working tour that livestock traders at Kasesya auction and other auction marts in the region have realized over 18.8bn/= after selling 35,532 cattle, 2,307 goats, and 631 sheep from July to December 2018.