Kenya Down Rwanda in African Games Qualifier

Kenya on Sunday commenced the Zone V African Games women's volleyball qualifiers in the best possible fashion, brushing aside Rwanda 3-0 (25-10,25-17,25-10) in a one-sided opening game of the tournament at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda.

As was expected, Kenya - now under the tutelage of Italian coach Shaileen Ramdoo - strolled through the match from start to finish, and with little resistance.

Neither did the Malkia Strikers - captained by Thailand-based Mercy Moim - look anything like the financially strapped team it actually is, after the Ministry of Sports delayed in funding it for this four-day tournament.

"We have played very well considering this was our opening match. We controlled the game and make life very difficult for the opponent. But we still have to work on very many things to get to the level that we hope for," said Ramdoo in his post-match notes.

Ramdoo elected to start with Moim, alongside libero Aggripina Kundu, blockers Edith Wisa and Triza Atuka, plus Noel Murambi as the left attacker and Jane Wacu as the setter.

This result, coupled with the last-minute withdrawal of Egypt from this four-team tournament, means Kenya are hot favourites to qualify for the African Games set for Rabat, in Morocco come September.

Kenya now need to beat hosts Uganda and Burundi at the same venue on Monday and Tuesday to qualify for the African Games.