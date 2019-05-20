Somalia: No Casualties As Car Bomb Hits Somali Capital

A car bomb exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday evening, police and witnesses said.

The explosion of the explosive-laden vehicle occurred near El-Gabta junction in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne district, a police officer, who demanded anonymity said.

"So far we know that the car was parked near El-Gabta junction. We will establish more details on the incident," the officer said.

Liban Farah, a local resident, told the media that he heard a huge blast in Hamarweyne district but did not know if there were casualties.

The blast Sunday came at a time when Mogadishu is on high alert as police forces blocked the main roads of the capital to prevent possible attacks by militants.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest bombing but al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab conducted similar attacks in the past.