South Africa: Is Carbon Capture and Storage Still a Feasible Option for South Africa?

analysis

Carbon capture and storage is punted as one of the most effective ways of reducing carbon emissions, and South Africa has two perfect sites for this, in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. But progress seems to have stalled. Is this option still on the cards?

Climate change is one of the greatest challenges that society is and will be dealing with in the future. Global carbon emissions have reached an all-time high and if not urgently addressed to reduce these emissions the world will continue to witness an increase in global temperatures.

The 2018 Special Report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emphasised the need for collective global action to reduce carbon emissions to ensure that global temperatures do not exceed the safe zone of 1.5°C. Worst-case scenario, if temperatures do exceed this limit, is that continuous irrevocable impacts will continue to occur and this time we may not be so lucky in being proactive to prevent the impacts.

According to the World Economic Forum, if the 1.5°C goal is to be met, substantial investments in low-carbon technologies will be necessary. One of the key technologies that have been implemented as a strategy in some countries, and is...