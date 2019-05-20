19 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shacks Gutted in Early Morning Cape Town Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Several shacks were destroyed when a blaze gutted through part of Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Just after 01:00, the city's fire and rescue service received a call reporting numerous informal structures alight in Masiphumelele," said spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

"Eight fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 36 firefighters were in attendance."

He said firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours.

"No fatalities or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined," Carelse said.

Source: News24

South Africa

At Least 17 Hurt as Tourist Bus Hit By Explosion

At least 17 people were wounded in an explosion that targeted a tourist bus on its way to visit Egypt's Giza pyramids,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.