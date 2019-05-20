Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Receives Eritrean Foreign Minister

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received Sunday evening at the Republican Palace the visiting Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Salih, in presence of the advisor of the Eritrean President, Girab.

Lt. Gen. Daglo has appreciated the Eritrean leadership and the efforts of President Assais Afwerki in supporting Sudan issues.

He affirmed the importance of cooperation between Sudan and Eritrea for solving the issues of mutual concern regionally and internationally.

The Eritrean Foreign Minister said that they arrived in Sudan to express solidarity with the Sudanese revolution, lauding the bias of the Transitional Military Council to the people's demands.

He praised the good spirit characterizing the negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration for Freedom and Change, wishing that the negotiations will lead to a new era of peace and democracy in Sudan.