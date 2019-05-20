Mali: Over 500 Killed in Mali Ethnic Clashes

Bamako — AT least 551 people have been killed during clashes between rival tribes in Mali since last year. Among those killed during the violence are 17 women, 20 boys and three girls.

Since January 2018, the Human Rights and Protection division of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has documented 91 human rights abuses committed by traditional hunters against civilian members of the Fulani population in the Mopti and Segou regions.

The attacks have caused at least 488 deaths and 110 injuries.

Conversely, armed self-defense groups in the Fulani community committed 67 abuses against the civilian population in the Mopti region during the same period, causing sime 63 deaths and 19 injuries.

Lieutenant General Gyllensporre, head of MINUSMA, condemned the violence.

"MINUSMA remains concerned about this spiral of violence and calls on the Malian authorities to redouble their efforts to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice," he said.

MINUSMA, the peacekeeping mission established in 2013, meanwhile, lost one of its members on Saturday after an armed attack by unidentified assailants in the ancient city of Timbuktu on Saturday.

A colleague of his was injured.

Three peacekeepers were also injured this past weekend after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in the northern Kidal region.

Antonio Guterres expressed sadness at the death of the Nigerian peacekeeper and wished a speedy recovery to the injured individuals from Chad.