Somalia: PM Presides Over a Security Meeting in Mogadishu

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has chaired a multi-agency security meeting between his government and international security partners on Saturday.

The meeting commended the recent gains by Somali National Army against the armed group al-Shabaab which saw the liberation of strategic towns in Lower Shabelle region.

The troops seized Sabiid, Barire and Canoole towns during recent operations.

The security forum discussed plans to deploy contingents of Somali Police Force in the liberated areas to maintain law and order while initiating projects to enhance essential government services to the affected population.

Senior government officials, including members of parliament, have recently visited the areas.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo toured Sabiid shortly after troops pushed out the armed group late last month.

The Federal Government of Somalia distributed foods to the liberated villages during this holy month of Ramadan.