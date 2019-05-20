19 May 2019

Eritrea's Senior Delegation Met With Sudanese Leader

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab met and delivered message of President Isaias Afwerki to the President of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan today, 19 May in Khartoum.

In his message, President Isaias stressed Eritrea's confidence in the ability of the Sudanese people to find solution to their own issues.

The President of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan welcomed the initiative of Eritrea and briefed the delegation on the developments in the country.

Both sides also affirmed their readiness to put the relations of the two countries back on track.

The Eritrean delegation is on a two-day official visit to Sudan.

