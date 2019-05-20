Egypt: Dirco Assisting in Egypt Bus Explosion

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has activated its 24-hour operational centre following the explosion of a bus carrying South Africans in Egypt on Sunday.

The intervention, the department said, was in an effort to assist the affected.

In a brief statement, the department said Minister Lindiwe Sisulu had been informed of the incident by South African Ambassador in Egypt Vusi Mavimbela.

"Ambassador Vusi Mavimbela and his team in Egypt are engaging with authorities, including visiting hospitals, to verify the information and report back to Pretoria. Those who seek to verify the whereabouts of their loved ones can call the 24-hour Call Centre for any information on 012 351 1000," the department said.