Sudan: Ships Unload Fuel and Wheat At Pot-Sudan Harbor

Khartoum — The Manager of Sea Ports Corporation (SPC), Omar Ahmed Mohamed Ali, affirmed that work at the harbor is progressing well.

He Unveiled that two ships carrying wheat: one carrying 66 thousand tons and the other one carrying 45 thousand tons unloaded their consignments at the harbor.

Ali told SUNA by telephone that the petroleum situation is witnessing stability, pointing out that a ship was about to complete unloading of 45 thousand tons of gasoline.

Moreover, he said another ship is expected to reach the harbor today (Sunday), carrying with 21 thousand tons of Gas.

In another development, he said work at the Southern Harbor for Containers is progressing well.

He said handling operations level at the Southern Harbor ranged between 800 to 850 containers per day.

Regarding recruitment the interim labor in the permanent structure , the SPC manager said the procedure of the first batch, composed of 1200 workers and 720 employees, was about to be completed. Whilst he said the remaining labor force will be absorbed in batches.