Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Eritrean Foreign Minister

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fatah Al-Burhan, received at the Republican Palace the Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, Sunday.

The Eritrean minister described his meeting with Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan as being "fruitful and constructive", adding that his visit to the Khartoum comes in the context Eritrea's desire to get acquainted with the developments in the Sudan and the progress of negotiations between the TMC and the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change.

He underlined that the meeting also discussed agreement concluded between his country and d Ethiopia as well as the cooperation agreement between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia, which helped push forwards the economic and social cooperation between the three nations.

He has meanwhile expressed his hope that the process of change in the Sudan would help in cementing further relations between Eritrea and the Sudan.