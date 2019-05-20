Sudan: Means to Secure UNAMID Premises in North Darfur State Discussed

Al-Fasher — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur, Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali, has appreciated the efforts exerted by the UN-African Union for Darfur (UNAMID), especially in the peace-keeping in Darfur region.

This came when the Wali (governor) received in his office the head of the Support Department at the UNAMID, Ibrahim Sisi.

He affirmed continuation of the coordination and cooperation between the government of North Darfur State and the UNAMID in all fields.

He regretted the riot and looting acts that happened at the headquarters of the UNAMID IN West Darfur, affirming that the government of North Darfur will provide protection and safety to UNAMID personnel and premises so as to carry out its role.

Meanwhile, the Head of UNAMID Support Department has appreciated the level of cooperation and coordination between North Darfur State's government and the UNAMID.