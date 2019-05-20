Sudan: Police Celebrates World Day for Children Protection Online

Khartoum — Family and Children Protection Administration (FCPA) at Khartoum State Police has celebrated the World Day for Protection of Children online.

The celebration took pace at Soba Children villages southward of Khartoum under patronage of UNICEF.

In his speech at the celebration under slogan "Every Child Has a Voice" FCPA Caretaker Manager Colonel Police, Qurashi Al-Sir, explained that the online which carries the No (9696) is free of charge and aims to helping children.

It is a sort of Intercommunication Center within (FCPA). Colonel Al sir said

The center receives complaints and inquiries directly from children, their guardians or from those who offer child care service, Col. Al-Sir noted.

He stated that the communication calls are received by sociologists and jurists in a confidential way as one of mechanisms that were set for the protection of children.

He said the online service was established in Sudan in 2018 and formally operated in 2019.

The world celebrated the online for children protection on 2012.

Sudan is now member of networks for protection of children online that are based in the Netherlands.