20 May 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Taxi Rollover Leaves 15 Injured

Edendale — 15 people were left injured this morning when the taxi they were travelling in rolled multiple times off Edendale Road in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 06h49 to find the taxi parked upright on the side of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found seated all around the scene.

Emergency personnel assessed the patients and found that three had sustained minor injuries while twelve others had sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the taxi, causing it to roll multiple times.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

