17 May 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Limpopo Legislature Swears in New Members, 22 May

Limpopo Legislature to swear in new members

The Limpopo Judge President E.M Makgoba will preside over the first sitting of the 6th Legislature on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 following the announcement of the results of the National & Provincial Elections, held earlier this month by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Judge President Makgoba will preside over each member's swearing in or affirmation of faithfulness to the Republic of South Africa and obedience to the Constitution.

The business of the 6th Legislature will include the election of the Premier, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the appointment of permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Issued by: Limpopo Provincial Legislature

South Africa

