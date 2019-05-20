Liberia: CDC Endorses Wie, Kamara, for Senatorial, District #15 Representative By-Elections

Paulita Wie who is also Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has won the CDC endorsement as senatorial candidate for the Montserrado County by-election.

With barely 45 days to the pending Montserrado County Senatorial and District #15 Representative By-elections, officials of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have endorsed Ms. Paulita Wie and Abu Kamara respectively.

The pending senatorial and representative by-elections are being held due to the deaths of Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif and Rep. Adolf Lawrence of District #15.

At the party's primaries held Friday in the Borough of New Kru Town, on the Bushrod Island, CDC chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, Jr. expressed gratitude to everyone for participating in "Liberia's most free, fair and transparency democratic primaries."

The CDC's primaries brought together President George M. Weah, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, Speaker Bhofal Chambers, President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie, District#8 Representative and CDC's vice chair for political affairs Moses A. Gray, District #5 representative Thomas Fallah and hundreds of other partisans and government officials.

"With the internal competition now over, it's time to come together as one party in support of Mr. Kamara & Ms. Wie and ensure that they become victorious. We invite everyone to attend their official presentation ceremony on Monday May 20, at the party's headquarters," chairman Morlu said.

Those vying for the senatorial post in party's primary were Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Paulita Wie, Deputy Labor Minister Phil T. Dixon, Liberia's inspector general Josephine Davies, Sabah Jomah, and market woman Nancy Yollah.

For the District #15 post, Abu Kamara won the party's primary on white-ballot after days of consultations with die-hard partisan and deputy director for finance at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), Sensee J. Morris.

Abu Kamara wins CDC endorsement as candidate for the Montserrado County District #15 by-election.

According to Daily Observer's sources, Mr. Morris is expected to be rewarded with top position in government due to his loyalty to the party.

"I have decided to withdraw from the party's primary and allow my brother and friend Abu Kamara to represent the CDC in upcoming by-election in District #15. I'm prepared to form part of the campaign team to ensure that Abu is elected as the next representative of District #15," Mr. Morris told the audience in an excited mood while hugging Mr. Kamara.

In related development, President Pro-Tempore Albert Tugbeh Chie, who also represents the citizens/people of Grand Kru County and David Kortie, popularly known as the President's friend joined the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

Pro-Tempore Chie, who also donated a brand new pickup to the party, said it was time for him to join the CDC. He said while Liberia is facing some economic challenges, protesting would not solve the problem.

"The withdrawal of United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) peacekeepers/activities is also responsible for some our problems. But the government is working to fix the enormous problems and we want to assure that things will definitely get better," Pro-Tempore Chie told partisans and government officials at the CDC's primaries.

President George M. Weah, who is also the political leader of the CDC said everyone is aware of the sacrifices made over the years and the position of the party today.

Vice President Howard-Taylor converses with President Pro-Tempore Chie, while President Weah, Speaker Chambers and Minister McGill discuss, as the CDC primaries intensify.

"We won the struggle and today, we have an overwhelming mandate to lead our people from poverty and onward [to] prosperity. We are the ruling party of Liberia. Montserrado County is our stronghold, and our sacred grounds," President Weah said.

According to him, Montserrado County belongs to the CDC and the party will not allow any non-CDC candidate to fill the vacancies in the pending by-elections.

"I want everyone you to put your hearts and minds together and let's support our candidates that go out and compete against other candidates/parties and get a resounding and convincing victory to prove that Montserrado County belongs to the CDC,"

Deputy Minister Dixon (middle) flanked by of Paulita Wie and candidate Sabah Jomah.

Deputy Labor Minister Phil T. Dixon, according to sources, was told to withdraw from the party primary and give room to a female candidate. In a statement following the primary, he said he remains loyal to the party.

"14 years ago, I joined politics to make Weah the President of Liberia. The party I joined for that purpose is the CDC. In this time, I never once opted to contest a national office while the purpose was not yet done, but rather served internal roles," Mr. Dixon, a key contender, posted on his Facebook page.

Mr. Dixon further said: "I opted, after consultation, to make myself available to our political party to fill the seat left vacant by the demise of late Senator Geraldine Doe Sherif. The party prefers to fill the vacancy with a female, repeating the three previous occasions when the party was represented in the Senate by a female from Montserrado County on that seat. However, I remain loyal to my party; this decision is also mine to defend, and I commit to doing so."

He expressed gratitude to Ms. Wie, indicating that "I have known Madam Wie since 2012, when she provided leadership to a CDC Professionals network. I wish her well and urge all my supporters who are CDCians to give her their full support as we go into this vital by-election."

Mr. Dixon also called on other participants in the primaries to work along with Wie in the spirit of love for the party and the common good.