South Africa: Two-Vehicle Collision Leaves Two Dead

Dalton — Two people were killed in the early hours this morning following a two-vehicle collision on the R614 in Dalton, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 personnel, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 00h02 to find the Fire Services already in attendance.

The smouldering wreckage of one light motor vehicle was found on one side of the road while another light motor vehicle was found on the opposite side.

On closer inspection, paramedics found a body lying in the wreckage of the burned light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the patient had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing more could be done by the emergency personnel.

In the second vehicle, an elderly man was found lying trapped inside in a critical condition.

ER24 medics extricated the man, began their treatment and immediately initiated advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.