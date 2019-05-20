20 May 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Two-Vehicle Collision Leaves Two Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dalton — Two people were killed in the early hours this morning following a two-vehicle collision on the R614 in Dalton, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 personnel, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 00h02 to find the Fire Services already in attendance.

The smouldering wreckage of one light motor vehicle was found on one side of the road while another light motor vehicle was found on the opposite side.

On closer inspection, paramedics found a body lying in the wreckage of the burned light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the patient had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing more could be done by the emergency personnel.

In the second vehicle, an elderly man was found lying trapped inside in a critical condition.

ER24 medics extricated the man, began their treatment and immediately initiated advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

At Least 17 Hurt as Tourist Bus Hit By Explosion

At least 17 people were wounded in an explosion that targeted a tourist bus on its way to visit Egypt's Giza pyramids,… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.