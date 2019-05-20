Eritrea: Cultural Performances in Connection With Independence Day Anniversary

Cultural concert organized by Eritrean cultural troupes, musicians and dancers was staged yesterday, 17 May at Bahti-Meskerem square in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary.

The concert that lasted for three hours was broadcast live through Eri-TV and that a dancing and musical cultural troupe known as BOBA, the Ministry of Defense's Walta cultural troupe, as well as Admas Dancing Troupe staged performances depicting cultural diversity and history of the people of Eritrea.

Mr. Eyob Habteab, organizer of the concert, stated that the concert was unique as it was staged at a time of peaceful prospect in the region.

In the same vein, the residents of Paradizo sub-zone, Central region celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary o today, 18 May with patriotic zeal.

The Celebration was attended by Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Governor of the Central region, Ambassador Zemede Teckle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports and other government officials.

The event was highlighted by the presence of the renowned Eritrean-American actress, comedian and author, Tiffany Hadish, who arrived in Asmara on 17 May to take part at the 28th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

Tiffany Hadish told Erina that she is excited to be part of something historic and cannot wait to share with the whole world.