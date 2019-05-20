Eritrean Nationals in Sudan Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Eritrean nationals residing in Sudan celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress" on 17 May featuring various activities portraying their attachment with their homeland.

At the celebrations held in Khartoum in which Sudanese officials and a number of Eritrean nationals as well as invited guests took part, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy said that this year's Independence Day anniversary is being celebrated at the time in which the Eritrean people have achieved significant diplomatic victories. Mr. Ibrahim further noted that strong effort is being exerted to ensure the ongoing process of peace and cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

Indicating that the Independence Day anniversary is a day in which the Eritrean people renew their pledge to work double fold for the success of the national development drives, Mr. Ibrahim called for strong resilience for higher progress.

Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, representative of the Transitional Government of Sudan, on his part congratulated the people and Government of Eritrea and expressed readiness to work for strengthening the existing historic relations between his country and Eritrea.

The event was highlighted by artistic and musical performances as well as photo exhibition of the historical buildings of Asmara.