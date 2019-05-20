South Africa: Boy, 8, Dies a Week After Being Pushed Down Stairs and Beaten At Koster School

An 8-year-old boy died in hospital one week after a 17-year-old pushed him down a flight of stairs and beat him.

According to North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane, the incident happened at Kgalagatsane Primary School near Koster on May 10, during first break.

"Allegedly, the 17-year-old attacked the 8-year-old on the stairs while he was with his friends. The 8-year-old was pushed downstairs, [whereafter] the perpetrator followed him and further assaulted him.

According to Tselanyane, the young boy did not report the incident to teachers or the principal.

Upon arriving home, he also said nothing to his mother.

"For the whole weekend, the mother thought he had an allergy of some sort as he was limping."

On Monday, May 13, when the mother decided to go to school to report that he was sick, the boy told her what had happened, Tselanyane said in an email to News24.

"The mother then went to the school to report the matter and in the process the police were also informed and a case of assault [with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm] was registered.

"The 8-year-old was then taken to hospital where it was confirmed that his leg was broken and he was admitted."

On Thursday, May 16, at about 19:00, police received a report that the boy had died in hospital.

"As a result, the suspect was then arrested and the initial charge was changed to one of murder."

The teen was released to his parents for a preliminary enquiry and would be assessed by social workers on Monday, in accordance with the Child Act, Tselanyane said.

"Based on the report, the suspect will then be detained at Bosasa Child and Youth Care Centre or continue to be left in the care of his parents," Tselanyane said.

Source: News24