20 May 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mbira Maestro Sekuru Gweshe Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Sekuru David Gweshe.
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Mbira legend Sekuru Gweshe real name David Tafanei Gweshe has died.

He was 74.

He died yesterday.

More to follow...

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Urges Followers Not to Panic, Says Firmly in Charge

Embattled MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa has urged his followers not to panic over a recent High Court ruling invalidating… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.