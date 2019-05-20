East Africa: IGAD Statement On the Situation in the Sudan

Djibouti (Sudanow) - The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) continues to closely follow the developments in the Sudan. In this regard, it commends the Sudanese Political Stakeholders for the progress made in the negotiations towards ensuring a political transition in the Sudan.

IGAD sincerely hopes that the Sudanese Political Stakeholders will continue to negotiate in good faith and a spirit of compromise to finalize their discussion on the remaining outstanding issues with a view to responding to the needs and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

It is to be recalled that, in their 67th extraordinary session held recently in Juba, the IGAD Council of Ministers have reaffirmed the continued engagement of IGAD member States on the situation in the Sudan in a coordinated manner, within the African Union framework.

In this context, IGAD supports the statement issued by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on 15 May 2019 and will continue to work closely with the African Union in helping move the political transition process forward.

The member States of IGAD are: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda.