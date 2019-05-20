Mozambique: Zambezia STAE Claims Perfection, But Falls a Long Way Short

STAE Zambezia's claim of perfect operation last week did not stand up to investigation by our correspondents. "Of the 809 registration brigades in the province of Zambezia, covering 1,144 registration posts, all of them are operating in full, corresponding to 100% operability," said STAE Zambesia on 13 May.

But our correspondents report that late last week, dozens of Zambezia registration posts were closed, largely due to technical problems with the registration computer, known as the Mobile ID. In a report that looks like fake news, STAE Zambezia said "the Mobile IDs and their software are functioning perfectly". Some posts have never opened, since the 15 April start of registration.

In contrast to Zambezia STAE, our correspondents report:

Gurue: EPC (primary school) de Nipeve, has never opened due to lack of material. EP Contape closed since Wednesday due to battery problems. EPC Montes Namuli, closed for more than a week.

Gile: At least three posts closed for more than two weeks because of equipment failures, at Naquicupa, Namitathary and Nacuna.

Quelimane: Equipment failures have closed the posts at Cololo and Namuinho for five days.

Nicoadala: Three weeks ago STAE transferred the Mobile ID from Muloguiua to another post 28 km away, and the post is not open.

Milange: EPC de Mbessa closed for the past 10 days because printer not working. EPC de Xai-Xai, in Chitambo never opened because the Mobile ID did not function; it was removed by technicians and never returned.

Maganja da Costa: The Mobile ID at EPC de Muiebe, in Nante, has not been working for a week. STAE was informed.

Morrumbala: EPC Trinta closed because Mobile ID not working. At EPC de Nangaze and EPC de Sabe people can register but their voter's cards are not being printed.

Inhassunge: EPC de Ilova has constant problems with Mobile ID.

Mocuba: EPC de Chingoma and Mpunha have no electricity supply.