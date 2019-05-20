18 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill an Employee With Mogadishu's Local Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unidentified assailants have shot and killed an employee working for Mogadishu's local government in the capital on Saturday, witnesses said.

Abdulaziz Abdullahi Mohamed, who was a servant at the department of "Certificate of Identity Confirmation" at the registration center in Mogadishu, was gunned down in Karan district.

The killers managed to escape the scene shortly after the assassination before the arrival of the police, according to the eyewitnesses.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the murder, which becomes one of a series of killings against civil servants and security force members in Mogadishu, mostly claimed by Al-Shabaab.

Somalia

Somaliland Celebrates Independence Despite Lack of International Recognition

The breakaway state of Somaliland is preparing to celebrate 28 years since it declared independence from Somalia. No… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.