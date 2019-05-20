Somalia: Gunmen Kill an Employee With Mogadishu's Local Government

Unidentified assailants have shot and killed an employee working for Mogadishu's local government in the capital on Saturday, witnesses said.

Abdulaziz Abdullahi Mohamed, who was a servant at the department of "Certificate of Identity Confirmation" at the registration center in Mogadishu, was gunned down in Karan district.

The killers managed to escape the scene shortly after the assassination before the arrival of the police, according to the eyewitnesses.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the murder, which becomes one of a series of killings against civil servants and security force members in Mogadishu, mostly claimed by Al-Shabaab.