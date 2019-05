At least one has been killed and six others sustained injuries landmine explosion in Southwest Somalia. According to sources the landmine suspected to have on the side has hit military in Bardale town just 25km away Baidoa town.

The blast killed a local councilor and Injured six other people including a military commander. The slain official was identified as Falar Liban Nur who was a member of Bardale town council.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.