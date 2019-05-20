Somalia: Self-Declared Independent State of Somaliland Celebrates 28th Anniversary

The self-declared state of Somaliland celebrated its 28th independence anniversary from Somalia on Saturday in the capital, Hargeisa. The event was led by the president Muse Bihi Abdi who was flanked by government officials and citizens of the breakaway Somali region.

Somaliland is the only self-declared independent state that has survived years of diplomatic isolation by international bodies. Somaliland, with a population of about 4 million, can boast of an army, its own currency and legal system and is appreciated for holding credible elections.

They made history in 2017 as it used the iris biometric voting system.

Somaliland proclaimed independent from Somalia on May 18, 1991, after they fought against the government of the Somali Democratic Republic's military ruler Siad Barre who ruled from 1969 to 1991 after a coup.