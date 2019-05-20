Somalia: National Assembly Holds Crucial Meeting in Mogadishu

Somali House of the People parliament is scheduled to put into vote the international disability convention on Saturday. The 15th sitting of the 5th session will debate the convention before ratification.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo signed into law the national disability law approved by the parliament on December last year.

The bill will protect the welfare of the citizens with disabilities across the country.

The House of People assembly is also expected to deliberate the second reading of the crucial Somali media law which underwent several amendments before.

Somali media advocacy groups have raised their concerns about the approval of the new media law without consultations with media practitioners in the country.