Mozambique: Some Districts in Gaza and Zambezia Beat Targets

Despite the problems and fake news, Zambezia has been catching up. By 12 May it has registered 56% of its target - still too low but above the national average. Five districts in Zambezia has beaten their targets for the whole registration period with two weeks still to go. STAE reports that by 15 May theses were over their total targets: Quelimane (103%), Maganja da Costa (102%), Milange (100%), Mocuba (100%), and Mocubela (218%).

Highest registration is in Gaza (75% on 12 May) and targets has already been topped last week in Xai-Xai (102%), Bilene (103%), Chibuto (100%), Mapai (101%) and Massingir (101%).