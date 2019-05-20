Mozambique: Nampula and Niassa Hit by Equipment Problems



Two of the lowest three registration levels on 12 May were in Nampula (44%) and Niassa (41%).

In Sanga, Niassa, STAE operations head Alexandre Jalane says there is simply not enough equipment at district level, and five registration posts are closed. EP1 de Mbemba has been closed for a week due to lack of printer toner and a STAE technician on Saturday could not solve the problem. Registration is also paralysed at EP1 de Chilapitangongo, Merenda, de Micailo and Chicuedo.

Elsewhere in these provinces, our correspondents report serious equipment problems:

Mogincual: at Naminane turnout is so high that people have to mark their place in the queue a day in advance. But registration has stopped because the printer is not working.

Mogovolas: EP1 de Mochiua, Mobile ID not working since 6 May.

Lalaua: three posts with non-working printers, Lurio, Meti and Naquessa.

Malema: EPC de Nataleia, no fuel for the generator.

Nampula: EPC Parque Popular, Mobile ID will reissue lost voter's cards but not accept new voters.

Nacala Porto: EP1 de Micajune, closed due to lack of forms for three weeks. Similarly, in Nacarôa, EPC de Munama has been closed for five days due to lack of forms.