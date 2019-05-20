Mozambique: No Registration Extension

Registration is below expectations, but there will be no extension beyond 30 May, declared CNE President Abdul Carimo in a press statement Wednesday 15 May. "There are 15 days left and that is enough to register everyone who has not done so," he said. "Conditions have been created so that registration posts will be open", he said. He appealed to people to register as soon as possible, to avoid long queues "and other kinds of discomfort that might occur in the pressures of the last days."

A dour CNE President read out a statement he appeared not to have written, and took no questions from the press.